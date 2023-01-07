Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $23.41

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $22.33. Revolve Group shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 3,154 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

