Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 44.43.

RIVN stock opened at 16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 15.84 and a 52-week high of 89.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is 30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.



