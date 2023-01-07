Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.