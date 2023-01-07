Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

