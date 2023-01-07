Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.