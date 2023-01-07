Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,788,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

QFIN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

