Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $182.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

