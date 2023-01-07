Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at about $10,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE MATX opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

