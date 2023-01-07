Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ORIX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IX opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

