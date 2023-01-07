Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 726 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 412.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $731.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.