Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $169.76 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $219.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

