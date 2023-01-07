Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,912.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

