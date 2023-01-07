RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down to $98.02

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.02, but opened at $93.13. RPM International shares last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 4,433 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in RPM International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPM International by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.