Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo stock opened at C$34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.63. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
