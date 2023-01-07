Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock opened at C$34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.63. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.