Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

