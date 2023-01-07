Schubert & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

