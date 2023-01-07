Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 96,071 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,294,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

