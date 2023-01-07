SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.16. SES AI shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 7 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,912 shares of company stock worth $1,237,089. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

