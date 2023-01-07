Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

