Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

