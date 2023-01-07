Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Down to $38.20

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $36.72. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 2,488 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

