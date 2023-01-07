Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Down to $38.20

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $36.72. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 2,488 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.