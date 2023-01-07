Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Down to $38.20

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $36.72. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 2,488 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.
The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
