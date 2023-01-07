Sivan Whiteley Sells 2,716 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Sivan Whiteley sold 106 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $7,132.74.

Block Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18, a PEG ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

