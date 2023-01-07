Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

