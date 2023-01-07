Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $159.78.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

