Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 4,569 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $229.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

