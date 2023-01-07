Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.79.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $124.06 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in Snowflake by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after buying an additional 464,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

