Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $60.14 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

