Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average of $251.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

