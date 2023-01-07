SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.