Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.7% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 139,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $83.54 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $240.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.