Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $323.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

