Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,314,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 119,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 136,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.