State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,495 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,334,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

