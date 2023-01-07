State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $234.87 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $577.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.