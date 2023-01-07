State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

