State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

