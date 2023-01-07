State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after buying an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,053,000 after buying an additional 60,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

