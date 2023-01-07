State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

