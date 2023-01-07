State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.15 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $397.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $404.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,149 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

