State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

