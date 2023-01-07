State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $102,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 53.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

SHAK stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.