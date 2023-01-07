State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS opened at $51.59 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.80.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

