State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

