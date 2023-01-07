State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $17.55 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

