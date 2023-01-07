State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.