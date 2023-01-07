State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 132,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,894 shares of company stock worth $1,411,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

