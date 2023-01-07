State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NXRT opened at $42.51 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.00%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

