State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.