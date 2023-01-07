State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in NMI by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NMI by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Down 3.2 %

NMI stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.44 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.